Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 19 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is batting .260 with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 70th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 88 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of those games.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Candelario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this season (26 of 88), with two or more RBI 15 times (17.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.2% of his games this year (38 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.250
|AVG
|.270
|.330
|OBP
|.342
|.452
|SLG
|.509
|23
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|9
|18
|RBI
|27
|37/15
|K/BB
|40/15
|1
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (101 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hendricks (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.72 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.72, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.
