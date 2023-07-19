Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.263 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has nine doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks while batting .242.
- Ozuna has reached base via a hit in 50 games this year (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 16 games this year, he has homered (20.8%, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|34
|.242
|AVG
|.242
|.316
|OBP
|.324
|.438
|SLG
|.484
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|40/17
|K/BB
|31/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (109 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (5-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
