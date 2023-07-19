Wednesday's contest features the Chicago Cubs (44-50) and the Washington Nationals (38-57) clashing at Wrigley Field (on July 19) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Cubs.

The Cubs will give the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 3.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (5-5, 4.42 ERA).

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 games.

The Nationals have won in 34, or 39.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Washington has won 22 of 49 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (400 total, 4.2 per game).

The Nationals have pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Nationals Schedule