The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take the field against the Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 270 extra-base hits, Washington ranks 22nd in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 400 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Nationals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.1 strikeouts per game.

Washington has a 7.6 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.501 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals' Trevor Williams (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while allowing one hit.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 19 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 14 times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants - Home MacKenzie Gore Anthony DeSclafani 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Austin Gomber 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams -

