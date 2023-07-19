Player props can be found for Nico Hoerner and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 110 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 51 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .293/.342/.488 so far this season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 16 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has recorded 86 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .260/.336/.480 so far this season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 17 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Kyle Hendricks Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Hendricks Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Kyle Hendricks (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Hendricks has made eight starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Hendricks Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 4.2 8 5 5 5 0 at Yankees Jul. 9 5.2 10 4 4 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 6.0 4 2 1 5 1 vs. Phillies Jun. 29 7.0 6 3 3 4 0 at Pirates Jun. 21 6.1 2 3 1 2 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 22 walks and 50 RBI (100 total hits). He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a .273/.323/.377 slash line on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 73 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a .308/.365/.523 slash line on the year.

Bellinger takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .421 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 15 2-for-4 2 1 4 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 14 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

