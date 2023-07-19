Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Orlando Arcia (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .293 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 47 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.1%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has had an RBI in 22 games this year (30.6%), including nine multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
- In 37.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (13.9%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.309
|AVG
|.275
|.368
|OBP
|.320
|.468
|SLG
|.392
|12
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|11
|30/12
|K/BB
|23/8
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Nelson gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.98 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2).
