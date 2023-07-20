Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Austin Riley (.558 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .268 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 74th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
- Riley has gotten at least one hit in 68.1% of his games this year (64 of 94), with more than one hit 29 times (30.9%).
- In 18.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has an RBI in 35 of 94 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (51.1%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|44
|.297
|AVG
|.236
|.358
|OBP
|.302
|.518
|SLG
|.416
|23
|XBH
|14
|10
|HR
|9
|30
|RBI
|25
|51/18
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 111 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (11-4) to the mound for his 21st start of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.14 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 123 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 12th in WHIP (1.078), and 21st in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
