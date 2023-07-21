On Friday, Alex Call (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .210 with nine doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.

Call has picked up a hit in 54.8% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 16.4% of those games.

He has homered in 8.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (26.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (24 of 73), with two or more runs six times (8.2%).

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 39 .242 AVG .180 .307 OBP .299 .355 SLG .278 8 XBH 7 3 HR 3 17 RBI 10 27/12 K/BB 26/17 4 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings