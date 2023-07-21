Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The Braves are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+105). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Braves vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have won one of their last two games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 82 total times this season. They've gone 54-28 in those games.

Atlanta has a 51-22 record (winning 69.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Braves have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total 51 times this season for a 51-41-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-19 30-14 22-11 40-22 49-28 13-5

