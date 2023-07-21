Nolan Arenado and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets available when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Friday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Steele Stats

Justin Steele (9-3) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 28-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (2.96), 19th in WHIP (1.110), and 42nd in K/9 (8).

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 6.0 10 6 6 6 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1 at Cardinals Jun. 24 6.0 5 1 1 8 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 17 5.0 5 2 2 4 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 102 hits with 15 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .273/.325/.382 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-5 1 1 4 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 3-for-6 2 0 2 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 1-for-3 0 0 2 3 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 76 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 35 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.365/.522 so far this season.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double and a walk.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 19 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 103 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 28 walks and 74 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.336/.526 on the year.

Arenado hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and 10 RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 20 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-3 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 21 doubles, 16 home runs, 50 walks and 49 RBI (106 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .286/.373/.473 on the year.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 16 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

