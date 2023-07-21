On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (.568 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Alex Wood. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Cubs.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Alex Wood

Alex Wood TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario leads Washington in total hits (87) this season while batting .259 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Candelario has had a hit in 57 of 89 games this year (64.0%), including multiple hits 22 times (24.7%).

He has hit a home run in 16.9% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (30.3%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (16.9%).

In 43.8% of his games this year (39 of 89), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 44 .250 AVG .268 .330 OBP .339 .452 SLG .518 23 XBH 21 5 HR 10 18 RBI 28 37/15 K/BB 41/15 1 SB 4

Giants Pitching Rankings