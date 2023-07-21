The Washington Mystics (11-9), on Friday, July 21, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, go up against the New York Liberty (14-5). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Liberty matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 7-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mystics have compiled a 9-10-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 8.5-point favorites this season, New York has an ATS record of 3-7.

A total of 11 out of the Liberty's 18 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 19 times this season.

