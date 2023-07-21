Nationals vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 21
Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (54-43) and Washington Nationals (38-58) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.
Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.
- The Nationals have come away with 34 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Washington has been victorious 22 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (403 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Jake Irvin vs Steven Matz
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|July 17
|@ Cubs
|W 7-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|July 18
|@ Cubs
|L 17-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|L 8-3
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 24
|Rockies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Austin Gomber
|July 25
|Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs TBA
|July 26
|Rockies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Connor Seabold
