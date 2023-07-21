Friday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (54-43) and Washington Nationals (38-58) matching up at Nationals Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Jake Irvin (2-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Nationals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

The Nationals have come away with 34 wins in the 87 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Washington has been victorious 22 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is the No. 25 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (403 total runs).

The Nationals have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.03) in the majors this season.

