As of December 31 the Pittsburgh Steelers' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +5000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

The Steelers and their opponents combined to hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

Pittsburgh totaled 322.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On defense, it ranked 13th, giving up 330.4 yards per game.

The Steelers picked up four wins at home last year and five on the road.

As favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. As underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

In addition, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 catches for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

