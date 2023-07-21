Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Stone Garrett and his .536 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Alex Wood and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Cubs.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Wood
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Stone Garrett At The Plate
- Garrett is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Garrett has gotten a hit in 29 of 59 games this season (49.2%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (20.3%).
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Garrett has driven in a run in 12 games this season (20.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this season (32.2%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.183
|AVG
|.345
|.253
|OBP
|.398
|.280
|SLG
|.583
|4
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|16
|27/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|3
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants' 3.95 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 103 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Wood (4-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.53 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.53, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
