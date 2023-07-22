Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants and Logan Webb on July 22 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while batting .266.
- Smith has picked up a hit in 65.2% of his 92 games this season, with at least two hits in 28.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Smith has driven home a run in 18 games this year (19.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.4% of his games.
- In 35.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (3.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.286
|.303
|OBP
|.362
|.294
|SLG
|.406
|4
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Giants allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (105 total, 1.1 per game).
- Webb (8-7 with a 3.32 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 133 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 21st of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (3.32), 14th in WHIP (1.090), and 24th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.