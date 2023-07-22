Heather Watson will play Yanina Wickmayer next in the BNP Paribas Poland Open quarterfinals. Watson's odds to win it all at Legia Tenis & Golf are +3300.

Watson at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Watson's Next Match

Watson is in the quarterfinals, where she will play Wickmayer on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 AM ET (after defeating Yuliya Hatouka 6-2, 5-7, 6-1).

Watson Stats

Watson is coming off a 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 victory over No. 240-ranked Hatouka in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Watson has not won any of her 14 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 17-15.

Watson is 10-9 on hard courts over the past year.

In her 32 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Watson has averaged 21.0 games.

Watson, in 19 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 50.5% of them.

Over the past year, Watson has been victorious in 35.7% of her return games and 65.6% of her service games.

Watson has won 42.3% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has claimed 62.8% of her service games during that timeframe.

