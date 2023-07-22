On Saturday, Luis Garcia (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Washington Nationals face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .263.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 53 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a long ball in 5.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 87), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has driven home a run in 28 games this year (32.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 35.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 43 .257 AVG .269 .287 OBP .310 .383 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 16/8 K/BB 27/12 3 SB 3

