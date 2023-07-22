How to Watch the Nationals vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
C.J. Abrams and Michael Conforto take the field when the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants meet on Saturday at Nationals Park.
Nationals vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' 87 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .401 this season.
- The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.
- Washington has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 408 (4.2 per game).
- The Nationals have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Nationals rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.1 whiffs per contest.
- Washington averages just 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Washington has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.
- The Nationals have a combined 1.499 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Josiah Gray (6-8) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.
- Gray will look to pitch five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.
- In 19 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Jack Flaherty
|7/17/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|Drew Smyly
|7/18/2023
|Cubs
|L 17-3
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|Jameson Taillon
|7/19/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-3
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/21/2023
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Alex Wood
|7/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Josiah Gray
|Logan Webb
|7/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|MacKenzie Gore
|Anthony DeSclafani
|7/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Austin Gomber
|7/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|-
|7/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jake Irvin
|Connor Seabold
|7/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kodai Senga
