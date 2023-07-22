Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

American Family Field

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .291.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 33 .303 AVG .276 .361 OBP .326 .476 SLG .415 13 XBH 9 6 HR 4 21 RBI 13 30/12 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings