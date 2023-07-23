Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Call -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the San Francisco Giants, with Scott Alexander on the hill, on July 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Giants.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .209 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 41 of 75 games this season (54.7%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 75), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 75 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.238
|AVG
|.180
|.306
|OBP
|.299
|.362
|SLG
|.278
|9
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|10
|29/13
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will send Alexander (6-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
