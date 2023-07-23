Elisabetta Cocciaretto 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne Odds
The field is shrinking at the Ladies Open Lausanne, with Elisabetta Cocciaretto set for a quarterfinal versus Elina Avanesyan. Cocciaretto is +700 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Cocciaretto at the 2023 Ladies Open Lausanne
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 23-30
- Venue: Tennis Club du Stade-Lausanne
- Location: Lausanne, Switzerland
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Cocciaretto's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 4:00 AM ET), Cocciaretto will meet Avanesyan, after defeating Julia Riera 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the last round.
Want to bet on Cocciaretto? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Cocciaretto Stats
- Cocciaretto defeated No. 143-ranked Riera 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the .
- Cocciaretto is 21-18 over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- Cocciaretto is 5-6 on clay over the past year, with zero tournament wins.
- Cocciaretto has played 20.7 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.
- In her 11 matches on a clay surface over the past 12 months, Cocciaretto has averaged 20.5 games.
- Cocciaretto, over the past 12 months, has won 63.5% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Cocciaretto has won 58.0% of her games on serve, and 43.4% on return.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.