Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Giants - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Scott Alexander and the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Scott Alexander
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Giants Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Giants Player Props
|Nationals vs Giants Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Giants Prediction
|How to Watch Nationals vs Giants
|Nationals vs Giants Odds
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .248 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
- Ruiz enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .529 with one homer.
- Ruiz has picked up a hit in 47 of 80 games this season, with multiple hits 22 times.
- In 12.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven home a run in 28 games this year (35.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.246
|AVG
|.248
|.285
|OBP
|.319
|.352
|SLG
|.442
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|24
|18/5
|K/BB
|13/15
|0
|SB
|1
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 106 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Giants will look to Alexander (6-0) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds while giving up one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.