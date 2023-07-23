The Phoenix Mercury (6-15), on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (11-10).

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Mystics vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mystics are 10-10-0 ATS this season.

The Mercury are 7-13-0 ATS this season.

Washington is 5-6 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Phoenix has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

In the Mystics' 20 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

In the Mercury's 20 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.