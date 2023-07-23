Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will play Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the final of a three-game series, on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Giants as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals -105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

Nationals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 5-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Nationals' past 10 contests.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been victorious in 36, or 40.4%, of the 89 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Washington has a record of 35-50 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 47 of its 96 chances.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-32 23-26 20-24 20-33 27-33 13-24

