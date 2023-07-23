LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (54-45) on Sunday, July 23, when they take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (40-58) at Nationals Park at 1:35 PM ET.

The Giants are favored in this one, at -120, while the underdog Nationals have +100 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

TV: MASN2

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Scott Alexander - SF (6-0, 3.04 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (5-7, 4.59 ERA)

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 50 games this season and won 26 (52%) of those contests.

The Giants have a 24-21 record (winning 53.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Giants went 6-2 over the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 89 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (40.4%) in those contests.

This year, the Nationals have won 34 of 83 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

