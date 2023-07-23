Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Orlando Arcia (.514 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .287 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- In 64.5% of his 76 games this season, Arcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 13.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has driven in a run in 24 games this season (31.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (13.2%).
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|34
|.303
|AVG
|.268
|.361
|OBP
|.316
|.476
|SLG
|.402
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|26/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran makes the start for the Brewers, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.01, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
