C.J. Abrams and his .391 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (90 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies and Jake Bird on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Giants.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is batting .256 with 17 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

In 55 of 89 games this year (61.8%) Abrams has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (25.8%).

In 11.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

Abrams has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.2%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this year (36 of 89), with two or more runs nine times (10.1%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .273 AVG .239 .318 OBP .284 .447 SLG .409 16 XBH 15 6 HR 4 17 RBI 23 33/8 K/BB 40/5 11 SB 8

Rockies Pitching Rankings