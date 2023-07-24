Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Corey Dickerson (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Bird. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Giants.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .248 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- In 59.5% of his games this season (25 of 42), Dickerson has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this season (28.6%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|23
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.259
|OBP
|.295
|.269
|SLG
|.397
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|11
|10/1
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Bird (2-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
