Joey Meneses -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.

In 66 of 92 games this season (71.7%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (33 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .288 AVG .267 .328 OBP .311 .419 SLG .361 16 XBH 13 4 HR 2 25 RBI 25 39/12 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

