Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Joey Meneses -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Jake Bird on the mound, on July 24 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rockies Player Props
|Nationals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.
- Meneses will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last games.
- In 66 of 92 games this season (71.7%) Meneses has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (28.3%).
- He has hit a home run in five games this season (5.4%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Meneses has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35.9% of his games this season (33 of 92), with two or more runs four times (4.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|43
|.288
|AVG
|.267
|.328
|OBP
|.311
|.419
|SLG
|.361
|16
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|2
|25
|RBI
|25
|39/12
|K/BB
|41/12
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bird (2-1) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.