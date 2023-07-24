The Washington Nationals, including Keibert Ruiz (.415 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 112 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jake Bird and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Jake Bird

Jake Bird TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Ruiz is batting .529 with one homer during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 58.8% of his 80 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.5% of them.

He has hit a home run in 10 games this year (12.5%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has an RBI in 28 of 80 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.8%.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .246 AVG .248 .285 OBP .319 .352 SLG .442 11 XBH 14 2 HR 9 14 RBI 24 18/5 K/BB 13/15 0 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings