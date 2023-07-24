Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 24
Monday's game features the Washington Nationals (41-58) and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.
The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- Bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.
- This season, the Nationals have been favored three times and won two of those games.
- Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -150 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 424 (4.3 per game).
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 18
|@ Cubs
|L 17-3
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|L 8-3
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|W 5-3
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|W 10-1
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|W 6-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Scott Alexander
|July 24
|Rockies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
|July 25
|Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|July 26
|Rockies
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
|July 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
|July 28
|@ Mets
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
|July 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco
