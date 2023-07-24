Monday's game features the Washington Nationals (41-58) and the Colorado Rockies (39-60) facing off at Nationals Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Nationals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 24.

The probable pitchers are Patrick Corbin (6-10) for the Nationals and Jake Bird (2-1) for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
  • How to Watch on TV: MASN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Nationals 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Performance Insights

  • Bookmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.
  • Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Nationals have been favored three times and won two of those games.
  • Washington has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -150 odds on them winning this game.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nationals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
  • Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 424 (4.3 per game).
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.93).

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 18 @ Cubs L 17-3 Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
July 19 @ Cubs L 8-3 Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
July 21 Giants W 5-3 Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
July 22 Giants W 10-1 Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
July 23 Giants W 6-1 MacKenzie Gore vs Scott Alexander
July 24 Rockies - Patrick Corbin vs Jake Bird
July 25 Rockies - Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
July 26 Rockies - Jake Irvin vs Peter Lambert
July 27 @ Mets - Josiah Gray vs Kodai Senga
July 28 @ Mets - MacKenzie Gore vs Max Scherzer
July 29 @ Mets - Patrick Corbin vs Carlos Carrasco

