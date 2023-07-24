The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Keibert Ruiz and the Washington Nationals, on Monday at Nationals Park.

Bookmakers list the Nationals as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +115 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nationals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nationals vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Nationals -140 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

Oddsmakers have not installed the Nationals as the favorite in any of their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Nationals' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Washington has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -140 or shorter.

The Nationals have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Washington has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have gone 7-5-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-32 23-26 21-24 20-33 27-33 14-24

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.