The Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies will meet on Monday at Nationals Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Lane Thomas and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit the third-fewest home runs in MLB play this season (89).

Washington is 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Nationals have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.262).

Washington is the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.3 runs per game (424 total).

The Nationals rank 16th in MLB with a .319 on-base percentage.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in MLB.

Washington's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington has the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.93).

The Nationals average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.490).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Patrick Corbin (6-10 with a 4.97 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 21st of the season.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Corbin has registered nine quality starts this season.

Corbin will aim to last five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has had one outing this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/18/2023 Cubs L 17-3 Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies - Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco

