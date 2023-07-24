C.J. Cron carries a two-game homer streak into the Colorado Rockies' (39-60) game versus the Washington Nationals (41-58) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday, at Nationals Park.

The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (6-10) versus the Rockies and Jake Bird (2-1).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (6-10, 4.97 ERA) vs Bird - COL (2-1, 4.03 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (6-10) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.97 and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .301 in 20 games this season.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 20 starts this season.

Corbin has pitched five or more innings in 19 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Bird

The Rockies are sending Bird (2-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Miami Marlins while giving up two hits.

He has a 4.03 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .276 against him over his 45 games this season.

In 31 of his 45 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Jake Bird vs. Nationals

The opposing Nationals offense has the 18th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and ranks 28th in home runs hit (89) in all of MLB. They have a collective .262 batting average, and are fifth in the league with 891 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 424 runs.

In 2 2/3 innings over two appearances against the Nationals this season, Bird has a 10.13 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .364.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.