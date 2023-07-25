Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Call (.231 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .207 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Call has had a hit in 42 of 77 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.8% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has an RBI in 21 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.232
|AVG
|.180
|.296
|OBP
|.299
|.355
|SLG
|.278
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-8) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6).
