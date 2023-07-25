Tuesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (64-34) and the Boston Red Sox (53-47) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on July 25.

The Braves will call on Charlie Morton (10-7) versus the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (7-6).

Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Braves are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 56 out of the 85 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 46-20 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule