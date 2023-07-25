On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.

Abrams has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.6%).

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.9% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .273 AVG .239 .320 OBP .284 .448 SLG .409 17 XBH 15 6 HR 4 17 RBI 23 34/9 K/BB 40/5 11 SB 8

Rockies Pitching Rankings