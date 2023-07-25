C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, C.J. Abrams (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rockies.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .256 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Abrams has gotten a hit in 56 of 90 games this year (62.2%), with at least two hits on 23 occasions (25.6%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 28.9% of his games this season, Abrams has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 37 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.273
|AVG
|.239
|.320
|OBP
|.284
|.448
|SLG
|.409
|17
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|23
|34/9
|K/BB
|40/5
|11
|SB
|8
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.50 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (139 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-8) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 62nd in ERA (6.18), 59th in WHIP (1.471), and 59th in K/9 (6).
