Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .243 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on July 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .266 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 55 of 90 games this season (61.1%), including 31 multi-hit games (34.4%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (5.6%), leaving the park in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had at least one RBI in 31.1% of his games this season (28 of 90), with more than one RBI 10 times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .263 AVG .269 .289 OBP .310 .380 SLG .351 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 25 18/8 K/BB 27/12 4 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings