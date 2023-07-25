The Washington Nationals and Keibert Ruiz will square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit 90 home runs this season, the second-lowest total in baseball.

Washington ranks 19th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Nationals are fifth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Washington has the No. 22 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.3 runs per game (430 total runs).

The Nationals' .319 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Nationals strike out 7.1 times per game to rank second in the majors.

Washington's pitching staff is 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Washington's 4.97 team ERA ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Nationals have the third-highest WHIP in MLB (1.498).

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Trevor Williams (5-5) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Williams is looking to record his fourth quality start of the season.

Williams is looking to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/19/2023 Cubs L 8-3 Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants W 5-3 Home Jake Irvin Alex Wood 7/22/2023 Giants W 10-1 Home Josiah Gray Logan Webb 7/23/2023 Giants W 6-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Scott Alexander 7/24/2023 Rockies L 10-6 Home Patrick Corbin Jake Bird 7/25/2023 Rockies - Home Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 7/26/2023 Rockies - Home Jake Irvin Peter Lambert 7/27/2023 Mets - Away Josiah Gray Kodai Senga 7/28/2023 Mets - Away MacKenzie Gore Max Scherzer 7/29/2023 Mets - Away Patrick Corbin Carlos Carrasco 7/30/2023 Mets - Away Trevor Williams Justin Verlander

