The Washington Nationals (41-59) and the Colorado Rockies (40-60) will match up on Tuesday, July 25 at Nationals Park, with Trevor Williams starting for the Nationals and Austin Gomber toeing the rubber for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Nationals have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +110. The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals have won two of the four games they've played as favorites this season.

The Nationals have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 56.5% chance to win.

In the last 10 games, the Nationals were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (42%) in those contests.

This year, the Rockies have won 29 of 78 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Nationals vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Garcia 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+185) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

