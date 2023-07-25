Sportsbooks have set player props for Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others when the Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Trevor Williams Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Williams Stats

Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Williams has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Williams Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 19 5.0 7 2 2 1 2 at Cardinals Jul. 15 2.2 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 6.0 7 4 4 5 3 at Phillies Jul. 2 5.0 6 3 3 1 2 at Mariners Jun. 26 4.0 8 3 3 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Trevor Williams' player props with BetMGM.

Lane Thomas Props

Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .293/.340/.490 on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 3-for-4 2 0 1 4 4 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .257/.335/.486 on the season.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 24 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Giants Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, Jeimer Candelario or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .252/.336/.453 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 18 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has put up 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .240/.321/.371 so far this year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 21 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.