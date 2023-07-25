Top Player Prop Bets for Nationals vs. Rockies on July 25, 2023
Sportsbooks have set player props for Lane Thomas, Ryan McMahon and others when the Washington Nationals host the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Trevor Williams Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Williams Stats
- Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the mound for the Nationals, his 21st start of the season.
- In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Williams has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.
Williams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|5.0
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 15
|2.2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 7
|6.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|at Phillies
|Jul. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|at Mariners
|Jun. 26
|4.0
|8
|3
|3
|4
|1
Lane Thomas Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (116 total hits). He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.340/.490 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jeimer Candelario Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Candelario Stats
- Jeimer Candelario has 28 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 32 walks and 50 RBI (90 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.335/.486 on the season.
Candelario Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 89 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .252/.336/.453 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has put up 82 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .240/.321/.371 so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
