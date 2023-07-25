The Colorado Rockies (40-60) will look to C.J. Cron, on a two-game homer streak, against the Washington Nationals (41-59) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday, at Nationals Park.

The probable pitchers are Trevor Williams (5-5) for the Nationals and Austin Gomber (8-8) for the Rockies.

Nationals vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.38 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 6.18 ERA)

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will send Williams (5-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, a 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.439 in 20 games this season.

He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williams has made 15 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 4.9 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Trevor Williams vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .252 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 18th in the league (.404) and 99 home runs.

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Rockies in one game, and they have gone 5-for-21 with two doubles and two RBI over 5 1/3 innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

Gomber gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 8-8 with a 6.18 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.18, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.

Gomber is trying to collect his ninth quality start of the year.

Gomber is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

In one of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 6.18 ERA ranks 62nd, 1.471 WHIP ranks 59th, and 6 K/9 ranks 59th.

Austin Gomber vs. Nationals

The opposing Nationals offense has a collective .262 batting average, and is fifth in the league with 898 total hits and 22nd in MLB action with 430 runs scored. They have the 19th-ranked slugging percentage (.403) and are 29th in all of MLB with 90 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Nationals this season, Gomber has pitched 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out five.

