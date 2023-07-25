At +5000 as of December 31, the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh went 10-6-1 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Steelers games went over the point total.

Pittsburgh averaged 322.7 yards per game on offense last season (23rd in ), and it gave up 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Steelers picked up four wins at home last year and five away.

Pittsburgh was 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Highsmith posted 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and 14.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +6600 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

