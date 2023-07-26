Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks while batting .205.
- Call has picked up a hit in 53.8% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Call has driven in a run in 21 games this year (26.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 32.1% of his games this year (25 of 78), he has scored, and in six of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.229
|AVG
|.180
|.292
|OBP
|.299
|.350
|SLG
|.278
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|10
|30/13
|K/BB
|26/17
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Lambert (2-1) starts for the Rockies, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty threw five scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.
