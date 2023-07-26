Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: MASN
Corey Dickerson At The Plate

  • Dickerson is hitting .252 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • Dickerson is batting .313 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Dickerson has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.
  • In 43 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 27.9% of his games this year, Dickerson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run seven times this season (16.3%), including one multi-run game.

Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 23
.259 AVG .247
.268 OBP .295
.278 SLG .397
1 XBH 7
0 HR 2
6 RBI 11
10/1 K/BB 14/5
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • The Rockies will send Lambert (2-1) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
