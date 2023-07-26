On Wednesday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Peter Lambert. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Rockies.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .280 with 23 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 87th and he is 103rd in slugging.

Meneses has reached base via a hit in 67 games this year (of 94 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 6.4% of his games this season, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has had an RBI in 35 games this season (37.2%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (11.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 of 94 games this year, and more than once 5 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .293 AVG .267 .335 OBP .311 .439 SLG .361 18 XBH 13 5 HR 2 28 RBI 25 40/13 K/BB 41/12 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings