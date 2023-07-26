Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna (.176 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .232 with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this season (52 of 83), with at least two hits 15 times (18.1%).
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (20.5%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 27 games this year (32.5%), including more than one RBI in 14.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 32 of 83 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.239
|AVG
|.223
|.311
|OBP
|.297
|.447
|SLG
|.439
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|21
|42/17
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bello gets the start for the Red Sox, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .248 against him.
