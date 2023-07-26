Mystics vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 26
On Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Target Center, the Washington Mystics (12-10) will attempt to break a four-game road skid when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (10-13), airing at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Lynx matchup in this article.
Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Mystics vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lynx Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lynx (-3.5)
|159.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Lynx (-4.5)
|160.5
|-185
|+150
|PointsBet
|Lynx (-3.5)
|160.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Lynx (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+115
Mystics vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Lynx are 10-12-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have covered 11 times in 21 chances against the spread this season.
- Minnesota has been favored by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- In the Lynx's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.
- In the Mystics' 21 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.
