The Washington Mystics (12-10) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-13) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

There is no line set for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mystics vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Lynx or Mystics with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Mystics vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Lynx 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Lynx

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-2.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.7

Mystics vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 11-10-0.

There have been eight Washington games (out of 21) that went over the total this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mystics Performance Insights

On offense, the Mystics are the seventh-ranked squad in the league (81.5 points per game). Defensively, they are third-best (79.1 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds (33.2 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.9).

The Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (12.6) and second-best in turnovers forced (15).

The Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

In 2023, the Mystics are eighth in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.3%).

In 2023, Washington has attempted 33.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 66.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.7% of Washington's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 74.3% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.